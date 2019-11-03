Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $52,000 Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 223.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in RMR Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 63,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RMR Group by 789.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RMR Group by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in RMR Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,830. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on RMR Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

