Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $63,000 Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 121.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 101,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,850. The company has a market cap of $609.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.60.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 27.21%. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.08%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

