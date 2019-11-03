Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,897 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everi were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Everi by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Everi by 1,850.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 608,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,661. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $726.85 million, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

