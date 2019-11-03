Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sogou were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 933,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Sogou stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 1,830,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Sogou Inc has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

