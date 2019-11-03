Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. Zynex has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 131,260 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $1,388,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 304,450 shares of company stock worth $3,470,270 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 127.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

