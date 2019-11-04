-$0.04 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUIK. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 7,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,740. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.39. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

