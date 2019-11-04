$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after buying an additional 1,705,447 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 328,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,881 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.15. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.