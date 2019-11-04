$0.13 EPS Expected for Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Roan Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roan Resources.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 25.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Roan Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roan Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 766,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,726. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Roan Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

