$0.18 EPS Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 678,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

