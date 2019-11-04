-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

