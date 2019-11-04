$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.61. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,826 shares of company stock worth $1,941,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 301,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.