1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $93,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 669 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $145.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.