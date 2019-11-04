10,479 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

