10,592 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,166. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.89.

In other L3Harris news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

