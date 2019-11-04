12,525 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $166,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

