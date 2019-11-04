158,697 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000. BB&T Securities LLC owned 5.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 321,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 253.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

