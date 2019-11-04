16,301 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

