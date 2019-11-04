$195.77 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $195.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $198.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $159.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $777.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $779.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $869.20 million, with estimates ranging from $838.60 million to $919.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 96,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 48.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.37.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

