$29.23 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to announce sales of $29.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.88 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $111.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.90 million, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $114.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

