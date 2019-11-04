$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to post sales of $33.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the highest is $35.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $134.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.