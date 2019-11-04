3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,655. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

