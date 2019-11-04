$416.93 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $416.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.43 million to $425.07 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of -$114.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 462.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after buying an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,099,000 after buying an additional 1,338,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after buying an additional 831,898 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $43.56.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

