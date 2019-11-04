44,400 Shares in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Spark Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPKE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Spark Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $336.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.05 million. Spark Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -105.80%.

SPKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Spark Energy news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $61,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,551,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,479,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 56,268 shares of company stock worth $574,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

