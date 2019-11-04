$45.08 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post $45.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.32 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $185.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.41 million to $187.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.43 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $235.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 170,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $409.55 million, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of -0.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $31,155.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,080,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $133,587.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,423,172.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,570 shares of company stock worth $2,470,714 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

