5,100 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,059,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,721,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 31,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,250. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

