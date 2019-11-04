52,843 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 918,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after acquiring an additional 286,812 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.