6 Meridian Buys 3,133 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 583,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $40.96 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.