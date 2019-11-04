6 Meridian Has $785,000 Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.23% of HCI Group worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HCI Group by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in HCI Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HCI Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $343.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.62. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

