6 Meridian Increases Stock Holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of istar worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in istar by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in istar by 3,459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in istar by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in istar in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $213,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,018,893 shares in the company, valued at $770,849,017.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 308,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.66. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

