6 Meridian Takes Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.08% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Universal Insurance to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $45.71.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $200,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,438,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,730.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

