6,097 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $84.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

