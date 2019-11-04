73,900 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. 768,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

