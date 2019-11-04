7,600 Shares in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $11,224,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 46.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $7,166,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,278. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. William Blair began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.