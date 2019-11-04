A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

AOS stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

