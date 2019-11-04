AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.54. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.95. AAON has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.53%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.