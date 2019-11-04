Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.905-$4.010 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

AAN stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.