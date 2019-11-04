Abulaba (AAA) Achieves Market Cap of $11,145.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Abulaba token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $11,145.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 1,684.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01402944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co.

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

