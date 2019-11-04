Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

