ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

