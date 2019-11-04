Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATVI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

