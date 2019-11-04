Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target raised by Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an inline rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Acushnet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $29.47 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

