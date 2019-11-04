Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Set at $26.00 by SunTrust Banks

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) has been given a $26.00 target price by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acushnet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 158,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

