Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 35,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $143.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,093.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.