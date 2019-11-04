ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of AEY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.29.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

