ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2019 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

