Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) is ARP Americas LP’s 3rd Largest Position

ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares during the quarter. Advanced Disposal Services accounts for about 4.9% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 2.46% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $71,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,316,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,737,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 22,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,053,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ADSW opened at $32.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

