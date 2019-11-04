Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,776. The firm has a market cap of $468.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

