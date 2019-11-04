Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 28,767,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.39. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

