Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

AGIO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 32,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.23. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

