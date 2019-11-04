AI Doctor Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, BCEX and BitForex. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $115,135.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.57 or 0.05796311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014529 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045193 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, Bibox, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.